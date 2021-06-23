Becker Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,262,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,502,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $86,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.53.

UNP opened at $218.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $162.13 and a one year high of $231.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.23.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

