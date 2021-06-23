Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.10. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

