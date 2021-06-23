Becker Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,324,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,936.7% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 141,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $293,518,000 after purchasing an additional 144,712 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,539.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,545.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,389.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

