Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $71.61 and a one year high of $103.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

