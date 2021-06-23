Beaxy Price Reaches $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $242.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00051428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00019188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.37 or 0.00626342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00076378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

