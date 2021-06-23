BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) CEO Purchases $13,250.00 in Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) CEO Thomas Michael Coughlin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $13,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 145,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,716.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $16.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $226.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $25.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 278.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

