Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 20th. AlphaValue raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $37.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.50. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

