BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Stock Position Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of BayCom worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BayCom by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 46,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in BayCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BayCom during the first quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in BayCom by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ BCML opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23. BayCom Corp has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $194.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). BayCom had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

