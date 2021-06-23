Barrington Research Begins Coverage on Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Stock analysts at Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.14.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,521,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,179.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

