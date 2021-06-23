Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBSI. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.25.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,329,000 after acquiring an additional 28,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

