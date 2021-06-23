Barclays Upgrades Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) to Overweight

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 60 ($0.78). Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 50.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Airtel Africa to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of Airtel Africa stock opened at GBX 83.05 ($1.09) on Monday. Airtel Africa has a 52 week low of GBX 52.10 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.30 ($1.26). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.63. The firm has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.67.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

