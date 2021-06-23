Barclays PLC Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,843,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,490 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Mondelez International worth $166,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 37.9% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.52. 115,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,686,210. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

