Barclays PLC Cuts Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,033 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $81,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter worth about $7,863,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,255,000 after purchasing an additional 113,391 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,293,000 after buying an additional 1,544,763 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

