Barclays PLC Buys 243,978 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 125.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,978 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $143,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 146.7% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.1% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of Generac stock traded up $7.64 on Wednesday, hitting $404.41. 9,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,564. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.63 and a 52 week high of $399.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,890 shares of company stock worth $8,306,590 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.64.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.