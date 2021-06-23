Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,922 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Capital One Financial worth $116,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $636,000. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $2,524,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 54.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $13,476,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $156.19. 27,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.20. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.47.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

