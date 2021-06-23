Barclays PLC Acquires 177,574 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,574 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $98,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,665 shares of company stock worth $36,168,949 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.19. 136,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,302. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.89 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $257.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.