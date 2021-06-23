Bankers Investment Trust Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.54 (LON:BNKR)

Bankers Investment Trust Plc (LON:BNKR) announced a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BNKR stock opened at GBX 115.83 ($1.51) on Wednesday. Bankers Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 89.85 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 116.60 ($1.52). The company has a quick ratio of 26.73, a current ratio of 27.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 113.99. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 24.77.

About Bankers Investment Trust

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

