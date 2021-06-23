Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,507 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Zendesk worth $169,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $880,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,966.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $352,654.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,508 shares of company stock valued at $28,154,404. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $144.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of -75.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

