Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 107,696 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 918,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 107,696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $166,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.29.

NYSE:EFX opened at $238.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $242.13.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

