Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,042,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $184,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 248,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,031,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $180.43 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $126.70 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.11.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

