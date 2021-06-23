Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,828,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,436 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 4.08% of Xerox worth $189,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at $1,067,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 79.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 30,886 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Xerox by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Xerox by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 52,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

XRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

