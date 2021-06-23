Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,187,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,988 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.21% of Diamondback Energy worth $160,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,915,000 after buying an additional 332,086 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,851,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $91.33 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $92.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.47.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

