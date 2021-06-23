Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 4,338 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.45% of Veeva Systems worth $178,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $407,141,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $145,076,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $93,624.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,704.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,854 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.18.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $312.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.81 and a 52-week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.