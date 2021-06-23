Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$138.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$136.00 to C$138.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$134.00.

TSE BMO traded down C$0.09 on Wednesday, reaching C$128.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,946. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$70.29 and a 52 week high of C$130.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$121.59.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8500004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

