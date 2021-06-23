Bank of Montreal Can Sells 19,862 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,862 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Leidos were worth $17,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

