Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.22% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $16,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.00.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JEF. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

