Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,227 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.35% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $19,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI stock opened at $85.71 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.89.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $132,707.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

