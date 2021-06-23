Bank of Montreal Can Has $18.89 Million Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Graham were worth $18,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 870.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $634.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $651.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.17. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $313.10 and a 52-week high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

