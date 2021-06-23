Bank of Montreal Can Has $15.56 Million Stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 15,300.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782,140 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.43% of Extended Stay America worth $15,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,639 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,217 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth $101,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 125.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 7.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

NYSE:STAY opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

