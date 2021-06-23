Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 982,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,871 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $38,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Bank of America by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,192,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 297,405 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,038,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,090,000 after purchasing an additional 335,957 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 874,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

BAC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.13. 441,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,093,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a market cap of $343.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

