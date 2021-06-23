Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297,405 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $46,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.18. 392,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,093,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

