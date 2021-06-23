Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Purchased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,893 shares during the quarter. Bandwidth accounts for 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.43% of Bandwidth worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Bandwidth by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

BAND stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.97. 4,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,425. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.01 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.85 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,015.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,517 shares of company stock worth $1,142,405 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

