Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
BSAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.
BSAC opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.81%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.1% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
