Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

BSAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

BSAC opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $753.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.1% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

