Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in The Gap by 2,155.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gap in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in The Gap in the first quarter worth $217,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in The Gap during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Gap by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $660,983.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $33,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $308,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,045 shares of company stock worth $8,552,272. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPS. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.51) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.74%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

