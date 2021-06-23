Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 2,955 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Equifax by 306.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 79,589 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,556,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,397,000 after buying an additional 52,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.29.

EFX opened at $238.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $242.13.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

