Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,159,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 84,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 130,837 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.23.

IHS Markit stock opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.37 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.