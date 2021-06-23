Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 485 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.30. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.