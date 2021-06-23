Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 4,201 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Fortis by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 275,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 137,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fortis by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortis by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,031,000 after acquiring an additional 82,479 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Fortis by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

FTS opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.63 and a 52 week high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

