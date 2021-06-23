Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New Investment in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Dawson James boosted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.57. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

