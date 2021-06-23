Banano (BAN) Price Reaches $0.0118

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Banano has traded 40.4% lower against the dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $14.88 million and approximately $307,220.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001782 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00047783 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00020720 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,645 coins and its circulating supply is 1,265,411,399 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

