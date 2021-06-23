Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 1,844.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,199 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 55,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

NRG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.