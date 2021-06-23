Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $117,000.

HYLS stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $49.29.

