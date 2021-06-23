Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,329 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,602,000 after acquiring an additional 591,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,367,000 after acquiring an additional 496,534 shares during the last quarter.

IJT stock opened at $130.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.88. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

