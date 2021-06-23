Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6.98 Million Position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,252 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arko were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Arko by 24,639.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arko in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Arko Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ARKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

