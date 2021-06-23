Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 135.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 42,777 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,231,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,223,000 after purchasing an additional 45,164 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KCG raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.65%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

