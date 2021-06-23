Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 501 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,999,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.48. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

