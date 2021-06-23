B. Riley Financial Inc. Invests $856,000 in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII)

B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 84,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II makes up about 0.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000.

NASDAQ SAII traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,185. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

In related news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 854,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,709.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

