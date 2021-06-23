AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.83. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,250,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after buying an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,503,000 after buying an additional 413,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,194,000 after buying an additional 400,370 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

