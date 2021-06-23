Aviva PLC Sells 1,951 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $8,623,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.73. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

