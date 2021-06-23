Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,735,000 after buying an additional 1,708,205 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $169,461,000. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,265,000 after buying an additional 816,986 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,102,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,916,000 after purchasing an additional 157,127 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,649,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM stock opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

